Trump Supporters Carry WWII Vet To His Seat At Phoenix Rally

President Donald Trump supporters got everyone’s attention Wednesday when a video surfaced of two men carrying a WWII veteran to his seat ahead of the president’s rally in Phoenix, Arizona.

“This happened at the @realDonaldTrump rally in Phoenix. Lots of teamwork here. These men carrying a World War II veteran to his seat. Got to admit I got a lump in my throat,” a tweet read from news anchor Kari Lake.

In the clip, we see the two men carrying the vet down the stairs of the arena while loud chants of “USA, USA” and applause can be heard in the background from the group gathered at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum to hear Trump speak. (RELATED: President Trump To Attend Season-Opening Daytona 500)

This happened at the @realDonaldTrump rally in Phoenix. Lots of teamwork here. These men carrying a World War II veteran to his seat. Got to admit I got a lump in my throat pic.twitter.com/E8vV8gthQn — Kari Lake (@KariLakeFox10) February 19, 2020

It really was a great moment as we see the all the patriotism on display ahead of the president’s rally. (RELATED: Trump Will Attend Daytona 500 As Grand Marshal, Plans To Take A Lap In Presidential Limo The ‘Beast’)

Several videos posted ahead of tonight’s event estimated that at least “15,000 Trump supporters” were gathered and cooking in the Arizona heat ahead of the “Keep America Great” rally.

Phoenix Trump RALLY!!!There’s at least 15,000 Trump supporters baking RED in the sun! Arizona LOVES President TRUMP!!! @realDonaldTrump @FoxNews @abc15 pic.twitter.com/FZWkrRlDEd — Janessa Krumveide (@JKrumveide) February 19, 2020

Here is the line for the Trump Rally in Phoenix tonight! HUGE!#TrumpRallyPhoenix pic.twitter.com/tggvnP5iu6 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) February 19, 2020