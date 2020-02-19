Watch The Trailer For Apple TV Series ‘Amazing Stories’

The upcoming Apple TV series “Amazing Stories” looks like it’s going to be pretty interesting.

The plot of the Apple TV series, according to IMDB, is: “Reimagining the anthology from visionary Steven Spielberg, ‘Amazing Stories,’ executive produced by Spielberg, will transport the audience to worlds of wonder through the lens of today’s most imaginative filmmakers, directors, and writers.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

I don’t know anything about the older version of this series, but I know the trailer for the one from Spielberg looks outstanding.

Give it a watch below.

There are a couple things that stood out to me right away. First, anything Spielberg is involved with is generally worth watching.

He’s a generational talent when it comes to telling a story, and he will always be remembered as one of the greatest men to ever grace Hollywood.

Secondly, the cast features Josh Holloway, who will also be in season three of “Yellowstone.” Holloway is most famous for playing Sawyer on “Lost.”

If you watched “Lost,” then you know how great of an actor he is on screen. The man can be menacing, funny and everything in between.

Add everything up, and I think “Amazing Stories” will be worth checking out. You can find it on Apple TV starting March 6.