Seattle Dragons Sell More Than 10,000 Season Tickets

The Seattle Dragons have sold a ton of tickets for their first season of XFL action.

According to the Seattle Times, team President Ryan Gustafson announced that the Dragons have sold more than 10,000 tickets. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The team also got a crowd of nearly 30,000 people at their home opener Feb. 15.

Once again, here we are with more great news for the XFL. It’s truly incredible the type of start Vince McMahon’s league has had through two weeks.

The crowds are solid, the TV ratings are incredibly impressive and there is just so much energy surrounding the XFL right now.

I expected the XFL to get off to a hot start. There’s just too much money and momentum behind it for it not to. But I didn’t expect things to go this well.

Selling more than 10,000 season tickets for the Dragons is a great sign for the future of the league. Hopefully, the attendance only continues to go up.

If you haven’t already watched the XFL and you’re a fan of football, I really encourage you all to start. It’s something you’re quickly going to fall in love with.