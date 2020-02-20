Chad Johnson Says He’ll Have Dinner With Joe Burrow In An Attempt To Convince Him Cincinnati Isn’t Terrible

NFL legend Chad Johnson will try to persuade Joe Burrow the Cincinnati Bengals aren’t trash.

The former star receiver, who played most of his career with the Bengals, tweeted that he’s “having dinner with Burrow prior to the draft to let him know he’s in great hands because that f**king city rocks and everybody will love you.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The move comes amid serious speculation the LSU Heisman winner doesn’t want to play for the Bengals.

Having dinner with Burrow prior to the draft to let him know he’s in great hands because that fucking city rocks and everybody will love you. https://t.co/eohSXgwBWA — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) February 18, 2020

If Chad Johnson having dinner with Burrow is the grand plan from the Bengals, then they’re cooked. I think we all find Johnson funny, but he can’t save this situation.

We’ve seen literally nothing out of Burrow to convince anybody he wants to play for the Bengals. He’s even an Ohio kid, and couldn’t seem less interested.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Jan 14, 2020 at 10:30am PST

You know a guy doesn’t want to be on a team when he’s essentially trying to tank his way out of the first draft pick.

I also don’t blame Burrow at all for not being excited about potentially playing for the Bengals. They’re one of the worst franchises in all of sports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Dec 15, 2019 at 9:48am PST

He should try to do everything in his power to go elsewhere, and I don’t think there’s anything Chad Johnson can do to stop it.