Editorial

Cleveland Cavaliers Players Reportedly Played Songs Featuring The Word ‘Thug’ Whenever Then-Coach John Beilein Was Around

Cleveland Cavaliers v Detroit Pistons

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein’s players played music featuring the word “thug” around him.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, players on the Cavs would blast music featuring the word “thug” in response to Beilein reportedly dropping the word during a meeting prior to him leaving the team.

He departed the team following the all-star game, and it sounds like the players’ attitudes towards him played a large role in the decision. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This situation is just absurd, and it’s obvious that Beilein, who was a great coach at Michigan, had to leave the team. That’s not an indictment of him accidentally saying “thugs” instead of “slugs” during a meeting.

It’s that the team sucks and he lost the locker room. It’s one thing to be bad and still have the support of the team.

It’s a totally different thing to be trash and have players in open revolt. Once that happens, it’s game over for a coach.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) on

You just can’t have a locker room full of millionaires revolting against the guy who is supposed to be the leader.

The question now is what Beilein will do. My guess is he’ll go straight back to college. It’s where he belongs, and it’s where he’s had a ton of prior success.

It’s clear his players hated him, and he just didn’t fit in the NBA game.