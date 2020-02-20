Poll: Trump Leads All Democratic Presidential Candidates By Large Margins In Wisconsin

President Donald Trump leads all Democrats by significant margins in the crucial swing state of Wisconsin, a new poll shows.

The president leads: Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Democratic front-runner, by 50% to 43% in the state; former Vice President Joe Biden 49% to 42%; former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg 49% to 41%; and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg 49% to 41%, according to a poll published Thursday by Quinnipiac.

Trump also leads Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar by a margin of 50% to 39% and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren 51% to 41%, according to the same poll.

The poll surveyed 823 registered voters in the state and has a margin of error of roughly 3.4%.

However, the poll also found Trump narrowly trailing leading Democrats in swing states such as Michigan and Pennsylvania. If Trump were to win Wisconsin and lose Michigan and Pennsylvania, he would still win the electoral college provided the rest of the 2016 map stays the same. (RELATED: Gallup: Trump Has A Positive Approval Rating For First Time Ever)

Trump’s numbers have improved in Wisconsin since House Democrats initiated impeachment proceedings against him in 2019. The president also led all top Democrats in the state in a Marquette University Law School published in November.