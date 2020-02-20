Everything You Missed In The Democratic Debate Last Night

Tensions ran high at the Democratic presidential debate Wednesday night in Las Vegas as Sen. Bernie Sanders and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg seemed to primarily dominate the conversation.

The six candidates faced off by debating issues like health care, political and personal transparency, racism, climate change, and tax policies.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden heavily criticized former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s non-disclosure agreements with his female employees and former stop-and-frisk policies. (RELATED: Democrats Finally Have An Interesting Debate)

In terms of climate change, Warren argued for the discontinuance of all coal drillings both offshore and on public lands, while Biden advocated for trying to halt China’s expansive coal production and distribution.

Toward the end of the debate, Bloomberg criticized Sanders’ democratic socialist polices.

“The best known socialist in the country happens to be a millionaire with three houses — what’d I miss here?” Bloomberg said.

Check out the whole video below.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang