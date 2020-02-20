Goalie Asks Elite Prospects To Delete His Hockey Profile Due To Pathetic Stats

An incredible email to Elite Prospects has gone viral.

The website, which compiles stats for hockey players around the globe, tweeted an email from a goalie asking for his stats to be deleted or a note to be added that read “mediocre career, but loves the boys and the boys love him.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Read the incredible email below. It’s laugh-out-loud funny.

Email received from a college hockey player, made us laugh out loud pic.twitter.com/pLf3He2Bsa — Eliteprospects (@eliteprospects) February 18, 2020

They actually did it, that’s amazing pic.twitter.com/32XPrnWkyT — Brandon Murphy (@2Murphy8) February 18, 2020

Guys like this are the absolute best. There’s nothing better than an athlete who recognizes they’re not great, and they’re just trying to hang with their boys and have a few beers.

That’s the exact category I was in while I played high school sports. I was borderline atrocious, but I didn’t care.

I was just there for the journey, and I was okay with riding the pine. You need to know your role, and you need to become excellent at it.

This guy knew he was a backup and he was just around to drink some beers. If you’re not a supporter of that, then you probably hate freedom.

Major props to this unsung hero for giving us all a reason to laugh. This is the kind of stuff that reminds us how great the internet can be.

I hope this guy enjoyed every second of his time hanging with the boys and playing some puck.