Jennifer Lawrence Will Star In ‘Don’t Look Up’ For Netflix

Jennifer Lawrence will star in the upcoming Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up.”

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details on the project from the streaming giant and Adam McKay:

The package has a budget in the $75 million range, according to sources who were involved in the bidding. A project insider, however, said the budget wasn’t that high.

The story centers on two scientists who, upon discovering that a meteor will strike the Earth in six months, go on a media tour to try to warn the world but find an unreceptive and unbelieving populace.