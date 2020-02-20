Joaquin Phoenix Liberates Mother Cow And Her Baby Calf From Slaughterhouse

Joaquin Phoenix visited a slaughterhouse in Los Angeles and helped liberate a mother cow and her baby calf following his rambling Oscars speech about the dairy industry and how breakfast cereal enslaves cows.

The 45-year-old actor recently took a trip to Manning Beef in Pico Rivera, California, and had a sit-down chat with the President and CEO of the company, Anthony Di Maria, according to TMZ in a piece published Thursday. (Related: Joaquin Phoenix Wins The Academy Award For Best Actor For ‘Joker’)

Joaquin Phoenix Rescues Mother Cow and Newborn Calf Day after Academy Award Win https://t.co/PZlwvzM17W — JoaquinPhoenix.com (@JoaqPhoenix) February 20, 2020

Though the two men didn’t completely see eye to eye on everything, the discussion between the two led to a form of mutual understanding, and Phoenix along with the LA Animal Save group were able to liberate a mother cow and her newborn calf, a daughter. (RELATED: Jane Fonda Tells Woman To ‘See The Parallels’ Between Trump And Hitler)

“I never thought I’d find friendship in a slaughterhouse, but meeting Anthony and opening my heart to his, I realize we might have more in common than we do differences,” the actor shared of the meeting. “Without his act of kindness, Liberty and her baby calf, Indigo, would have met a terrible demise.”

In the video shared from the visit, we see the “Gladiator” star carrying the baby cow away from the holding area and placing into a trailer with her mom. The cow family will now live out the rest of their days at a Farm Sanctuary location in northern L.A. County. The pair are the fifth set of mother and baby cows liberated by the group, accroding to TMZ.

It all comes after the “Joker” star’s speech at the Academy Awards in which he talked about a variety of subjects, including social justice, human solidarity and cancel culture.

The speech then turned toward a discussion about plundering “natural resources” before talking about bovine insemination.

“We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and when she gives birth, we steal her baby, even though her cries of anguish are unmistakable,” Joaquin went on. “And then we take her milk that’s intended for her calf and we put it in our coffee and our cereal. And I think we fear the idea of personal change because we think that we have to sacrifice something to give something up.”