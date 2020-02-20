Lana Del Rey Cancels European Tour After She ‘Totally Lost’ Her Singing Voice

Musician Lana Del Rey cancelled her European tour due to illness Thursday.

Del Rey was set to perform in Amsterdam on Friday and then hit other cities including Paris, London, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Berlin and Cologne, according to a report published by the BBC.

“Sorry to let everyone down so last minute but this illness has taken me by surprise and have totally lost my singing voice,” she said in a statement to the BBC. “The doctor has advised four weeks off for the moment. I hate to let everyone down but I need to get well. Love Lana.”

It is unclear if the tour dates will be rescheduled. (RELATED: Lana Del Rey Attends The Grammys With Her Police Officer Boyfriend Sean Larkin)

Del Rey has been in the news lately after her latest album, “Norman F**king Rockwell,” scored her two Grammy nominations and best international female at the Brit awards.

I really hope Del Rey doesn’t have any serious vocal cord damage. She’s supposed to perform at Coachella in April and that would be huge if she ended up having to back out of that appearance.

It’s so sad when really good vocalists get sick and can’t perform. I can’t even begin to imagine what it’d be like to let down that many people when you have to cancel shows. Hopefully, she bounces back soon and we don’t have to worry about the rest.