LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade Says He Would ‘Be Playing Other Guys’ If He ‘Had Options’

LSU basketball coach Will Wade dropped the mic on his team with some recent comments.

The Tigers are currently 18-8 after dropping their last game to Kentucky, and ESPN has them slated as an eight seed in the tournament. Wade is not happy with the reality his team is facing, and he let the whole roster know they’d be riding the bench if he had better options. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Basketball (@lsubasketball) on Feb 18, 2020 at 6:46pm PST

“I don’t have any options. If I had options, I’d be playing other guys,” Wade told the media following the Tigers losing to the Wildcats when asked about what options he has to improve things.

“Hopefully they’ll be improved. If not, we’ll be playing home games in the NIT.” Nearly 30 games into the season, #LSU Will Wade keeps seeing his team make the same mistakes. “If I had options, I’d be playing other guys.” @WAFB pic.twitter.com/dh5KCAhIgf — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) February 19, 2020

I’m all for some tough love, but Wade should be very careful with the line he’s treading with comments like these.

As somebody who used to work in major college basketball, I can tell you from firsthand experience a coach can lose a team pretty easily.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Basketball (@lsubasketball) on Feb 18, 2020 at 6:36pm PST

Telling them they’d all be on the bench if there were better options is a great example of something that can turn a team on a coach.

It doesn’t mean Wade is wrong. He could be 100% correct about LSU and the situation the Tigers are in. Still doesn’t matter.

Players can turn at any time when they think their position with the coach has been lost. Flaming them to the media is not a great idea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Basketball (@lsubasketball) on Feb 14, 2020 at 12:33pm PST

We’ll see if the Tigers can turn things around and improve down the stretch. I’d caution Wade to choose his words a little more carefully.