Marshawn Lynch Is In The New ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Trailer

NFL legend Marshawn Lynch will be in season three of “Westworld.”

The latest trailer for the third season of the hit HBO show was released Thursday. Naturally, I had to watch it several times. (RELATED: New ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released, Ed Harris Returns As The Man In Black)

It was on about my 12th viewing when I noticed Marshawn Lynch is in the background!

Naturally, I thought I must be crazy, right? Nope! That is 100% Marshawn Lynch.

It’s not clear at all what role Lynch is playing in the series, but he would appear to be either Aaron Paul’s bodyguard or somebody holding him in captivity.

Either way, it’s wild that the former Seahawks superstar is out here appearing in one of the biggest shows on TV!

If you weren’t already excited for “Westworld” season three, then this should be enough to push you over the edge.

You can catch the new “Westworld” episodes starting March 15!