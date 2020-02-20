Miami Vs. Virginia Tech Game Was College Basketball’s Best

The Wednesday night game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Virginia Tech Hokies mens basketball teams was one for the ages.

The teams played for 15 extra minutes, going into triple overtime. Four players, on both the Hokies and Hurricanes, had double-doubles, which is when a player gets ten or more in two categories: points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocked shots in a single game.

Kameron McGusty scored 21 points, five of those coming in the third overtime, to push his team to victory. Isaiah Wong finished with a career-high 27 points and Chris Lykes had 23 points for the Hurricanes as well. (RELATED: Big 10 Leads College Basketball With Highest Home Winning Percentage In Conference Play)

He took this shot WAY too casually for double overtime pic.twitter.com/fZDKxH8iT6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 20, 2020



On the Hokies side, Tyrece Radford set his career high and hit that sick shot from behind the backboard in double overtime. “They give us everything they have in their tank every time they go on the floor,” Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young said.

“We just didn’t have that pop in the first half, and Miami was good. Miami is good. They’re playing good basketball. Hard to keep them out of the lane. . We bounced back in the second half, and we competed. I thought we were very, very good in a number of areas. I can’t ask anymore. I just hate to lose that. Hate to lose it.”

Chicken wings guy is ready for as many overtimes as this game takes pic.twitter.com/ABHzFA3QwM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 20, 2020

What really topped this game off was the Virginia Tech fan in the stands with an entire tray of wings. From the looks of that tray, he’s been working on that since the start of the game and still wasn’t done by triple overtime. That’s dedication.

“Very happy and grateful that we were able to pull it out,” Miami head coach Jim Larranaga said. “We’ve now won three in a row. This is the healthiest we’ve been since Dec. 31 when we played at Clemson and won on the road there.”

The game was the longest in the Atlantic Coast Conference game in the past 17 years and was the first triple overtime for the Hurricanes in team history.