Mike Tomlin Says The Steelers Will Help Antonio Brown, Won’t Bring Him Back

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has made it clear Antonio Brown won’t be returning to the team.

According to CBS Sports, Tomlin addressed the possibility of Brown returning to his old team during a recent ESPN appearance.

“We’re always going to be interested in his growth and development as a man and we’ll be open to assisting him in that, but we have no current business interest at this time,” Tomlin stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB (@ab) on Feb 19, 2020 at 6:17pm PST

Brown hasn’t played a snap of football since the New England Patriots released him following multiple allegations of misconduct. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The former star receiver is also facing years behind bars after allegedly attacking a moving truck driver in Florida.

To say his NFL prospects aren’t looking great would be an understatement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB (@ab) on Feb 16, 2020 at 8:32pm PST

Are there people who honestly thought the Steelers would bring back Brown? The greatest thing the Steelers ever did with him was trade him to the Oakland Raiders.

They got some draft picks, got to wash their hands of a monstrous distraction and then didn’t have to deal with any of the madness when all hell broke loose.

They came out as huge winners when it was all said and done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB (@ab) on Feb 12, 2020 at 6:14am PST

The idea they’d want to insert themselves back into the chaos that is Antonio Brown’s life is laughable. The Steelers got out of the situation, and they’d be insane to put their hands back into the water. It’s just not going to happen.