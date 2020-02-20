NCAA Releases Statement Supporting Easing Up Transfer Restrictions

The NCAA is open to the idea of easing up restrictions on transferring.

The Big 10 and the ACC are both behind the idea of allowing kids to transfer once without penalty, and now it sounds like the NCAA is open to it as well. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NCAA Transfer Waiver Working Group chair Jon Steinbrecher released the following statement:

The current system is unsustainable. Working group members believe it’s time to bring our transfer rules more in line with today’s college landscape. This concept provides a uniform approach that is understandable, predictable and objective. Most importantly, it benefits students.

Yeah, I think it’s safe to say there are some major changes coming down the pipeline. Once major conferences start falling in line together, changes are inevitable.

Once the ACC and B1G teamed up, I said it was likely a matter of when something changed and not if something would change.

Now that the NCAA has said it’s looking to bring the “rules more in line with today’s college landscape,” I think we know everything there is to know.

Will it happen sooner rather than later? I have no idea. The NCAA’s wheels of change turn slowly, but they do turn.

It could be a couple years, but I think there’s no doubt transferring is about to get a lot easier.