New NFL CBA Could Be Ratified By March 18

The new NFL CBA could be ratified very soon.

According to Michael Silver, owners are meeting this week, and a CBA could be done by March 18 “if all goes well.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NFL owners have been summoned to New York for a meeting later this week regarding the status of labor negotiations with the NFLPA. Significant progress has been made toward a new CBA, but the two sides remain far apart on some outstanding issues… — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) February 19, 2020

If all goes well, a new deal–predicated on a 17-game regular season that would launch sometime between 2021 and 2023–could be ratified before March 18… and go into effect in time for the new league year. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) February 19, 2020

See, after months and months of chatter about problems over schedules and other issues, we’re looking at getting a deal done in a month.

This is why I never worry when I read stories about the two sides being apart. I don’t worry at all. Why? It’s really simple.

There’s just way too much money on the line for a deal to not get done.

Money moves the needle, and money ultimately decides everything in pro sports. That’s the nature of the business.

As long as the numbers are right, then the NFLPA will agree to a new CBA without many issues at all. According to Michael Silver, that’ll happen in a month.

As fans of the game, let’s hope it does because it’s time to get this done and move onto the next thing.