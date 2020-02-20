68-Year-Old Charged With DUI After Leading 20 MPH Police Chase

A 68-year-old man appeared in court Wednesday after being charged with driving under the influence and fleeing the police after he led police on a very slow car chase a few weeks ago.

POLICE CHASE: A 68-year-old man is facing charges after police say he led officers on 20 mph chase while high on marijuana.https://t.co/s4FH5bcq57 pic.twitter.com/zhI9AXgJ15 — 6 News (@WJACTV) February 20, 2020

Dorie Adams of Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, was driving through downtown Bellefonte a few weeks ago when a police officer attempted to pull him over, according to WJAC. He continued driving, going through the local town of Milesburg before turning south on Route 220 where he was stopped.

The entire police chase was 15 miles long, with seven police cars trailing Adams’ car. Police officers even deployed stop sticks to try to stop his car going at a blistering speed of 20 mph.

Police testimony in court stated that Adams was driving while high on marijuana. He was charged with possession of marijuana a week before the police chase. According to police, after Adams was stopped he said “all this for just a DUI and smoking a little marijuana. I hope you are happy with yourself.”