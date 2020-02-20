Video Surfaces Of ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber With Show Producer He’s Rumored To Be Dating

“Bachelor” Peter Weber was spotted with a show producer further igniting romance rumors.

Weber was spotted with Julie LaPlaca and her mother at a California winery, according to a report published Thursday by Page Six. Video obtained by the outlet caught Weber dancing and sharing wine with LaPlace at The Stonehaus near his home.

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber seen at winery with show producer he’s rumored to be dating https://t.co/wKxCpvVvBV pic.twitter.com/iPlJL5P3j1 — Page Six (@PageSix) February 20, 2020



We’re currently left with three contestants on the show, Victoria F., Hannah Ann and Madison, but fans are convinced Weber ends up with producer LaPlaca. The idea gained traction after Bachelor Nation figured out LaPlaca spent New Year’s Eve with Weber and his family. The two were seen together in photographs from the meal at Carmine’s.

The recent video just further fueled the rumor. I’m just about totally convinced that he ends up with LaPlaca. A lot of the contestants get close with the producers during the show, but why would Weber be spending time with her and her family? (RELATED: REPORT: ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber May End Up With Show Producer)

They have to be dating right now.

There’s also the trailer that shows Weber’s mom crying and saying, “bring her home to us.” It’s unclear who she is talking about, but at this point in the show that has met his mom is Madison. LaPlaca would have also spent time with Weber’s family at this point in the show because they appeared on the bachelor’s first one-on-one date.