Prince Harry Teases Collab With Jon Bon Jovi For Invictus Games

Prince Harry got everyone’s attention Thursday when he teased a collaboration with singer Jon Bon Jovi for the upcoming Invictus Games.

In a post shared on the Sussex Royal Instagram, the Duke of Sussex shared that he will meet up with the "Livin On A Prayer" hitmaker and a few others at Abbey Road Studios in London. The news was shared via a fictional text chat between Harry and the "It's My Life" hitmaker.

The rocker will then record his single "Unbroken" with the Invictus Games Choir, according to Page Six in a piece published Thursday. That single will then be released in support of Harry's Invictus Games Foundation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Feb 20, 2020 at 8:10am PST

The Invictus Games, which will take place this May in the Netherlands, consists of a multi-sport event for wounded and injured veterans and servicemen and women.

The post on the Sussex Royal social media site comes following news earlier this week that the former royals might be banned from using the “Sussex Royal” brand going forward after opting to step away from their royal duties.

“After weeks of talks, the queen [Elizabeth II] and senior officials are believed to have told the couple the term ‘royal’ is inconsistent with their ‘branding,'” U.K.-based media correspondent Neil Sean shared with Fox News.

It all comes after a royal source shared with People magazine that the former royals are currently having “ongoing discussions” about using the word “royal” as part of their brand.

“As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior members of the royal family and will work towards financial independence, use of the word ‘royal,’ in this context needed to be reviewed,” the source told the outlet. “Discussions are still ongoing.”

As previously reported, the royal couple made headlines last month when they announced plans to step away from their royal roles and become financially independent. Shortly after, the queen issued a statement releasing Harry and Markle of their duties, stating that they are “no longer working members of the Royal Family.”