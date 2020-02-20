‘SEAL Team’ Returns In Less Than A Week, Season Three Starts Again February 26 With ‘Siege Protocol’

We’re less than a week away from the return of “SEAL Team” on CBS.
The hit military show will be back on our TVs starting Feb. 26, and I can’t wait to see what we get out of Bravo in the new episodes. (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team‘ Hits Fall Finale With Strong Episode ‘Unbecoming An Officer’)
As you all know, I’m a huge fan of “SEAL Team.” I think it’s one of the best shows ever made, and I can’t get enough of the action.
It’s not just great because of the intense action scenes. “SEAL Team” is outstanding because it shines a light on the issues warriors find themselves in off of the battlefield.
We really don’t see much stuff like that these days.
The loyal fans and viewers haven’t had a new episode since Dec. 11! That all changes this upcoming Wednesday when “Siege Protocol” airs.
It’s going to be a great time, and I hope you’re all as excited as I am.
Sound off in the comments with your predictions for the second half of season three! We’re going to be in for a fun time down the stretch with “SEAL Team.”