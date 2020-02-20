Tickets To The St. Louis BattleHawks Home Opener Are Selling For As Much As $700

Tickets to the St. Louis BattleHawks home opener against the New York Guardians this Sunday are insanely expensive.

While tickets bought straight from the XFL are pretty reasonable across the league, tickets for the Battlehawks are absurdly expensive on the secondary market.

As of this moment, the cheapest ticket on SeatGeek with fees is $96. The most expensive? Well, that’s going to run you $700.

Do we think people in St. Louis are happy to have a team again or do we think they’re happy? The answer is “yes.”

The XFL putting a team in St. Louis was an incredibly smart decision. It’s a city full of passionate fans, and they lost the Rams to Los Angeles.

Clearly, the city still wants to get their fix of pro football, and the BattleHawks are now filling that void.

If you’re an XFL executive, you have to be so damn happy to see the secondary ticket market surging. It’s just the latest sign the league is off to a strong start.

Let us know in the comments how much you'd spend for an XFL ticket, and you can catch the BattleHawks vs. the Guardians this Sunday at 3:00 EST on ESPN!