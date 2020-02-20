Toys From Disney’s ‘The Mandalorian’ Finally Set To Hit Shelves. Here’s What Fans Can Expect

Toys from Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” are about to hit shelves and one of the items that clearly is going to be a hit is the animatronic Baby Yoda.

In the clip shared Thursday by “Good Morning America,” fans get to see their first glimpse of the popular green baby as he blinks his eyes and moves his ears and head with voice interaction. He also seems to coo while tapping into the force.

The Baby Yoda is currently available for preorder. The post was noted by the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Thursday.

The Yoda toy was just one of a handful of other items announced ahead of the big New York Toy Fair on Saturday to Tuesday. Other items include a Lego construction set featuring the Mandalorian’s Razor Crest ship and Lego BrickHeadz building kits for The Mandalorian and The Child. (REVIEW: ‘The Mandalorian’ On Disney+ Is A Must Watch Show For ‘Star Wars’ Fans)

Other Baby Yoda items that were available for preorder since late last year are expected to hit shelves next month.

As previously reported, many people wondered what Disney was thinking when “The Mandalorian” came out and there was no Baby Yoda merchandise anywhere. Clearly, they are counting on people still discovering the little guy and eagerly snatching up these items.

I know I want an animatronic Baby Yoda. Take my money!