Gallup: Trump Has A Positive Approval Rating For First Time Ever

President Donald Trump is enjoying a positive approval rating for the first time since his inauguration, according to a poll released Thursday.

49% of Americans approve of the job Trump is doing, compared to 48% who disapprove of Trump’s performance, according to a Gallup poll published Thursday. The poll also found that the president is enjoying his highest approval ratings among Independents since taking office at 43%. (RELATED: Recapping President Trump’s Best Week Ever)

The poll suggests that the current state of the economy could help the president’s re-election efforts this Fall, finding that 61% of Americans believe the economy is getting better compared to 33% of Americans who believe the economy is getting worse. The poll also showed that more Americans are identifying as Republicans, with 32% identifying as members of Trump’s party, compared to 28% in Gallup’s prior two surveys. (RELATED: Impeachment Proceedings Usually Move Swiftly, But Democrats Are Playing It Slow)

The president has seen his approval ratings soar since House Democrats impeached him late last year. Trump’s approval rating last month also sat at 49%, according to Gallup, with 50% of Americans disapproving of the job he was doing at the time.