Trump Snaps After Roger Stone Sentencing: ‘Comey Lied. McCabe Lied. Lisa Page Lied.’

President Donald Trump unloaded on members of the United States intelligence community during a speech Thursday in Las Vegas, Nevada following the sentencing of Roger Stone.

“I’m here to make a fair system. Again, Roger is not somebody who worked on my campaign. I know Roger, but a lot of people know Roger. Everybody sort of knows Roger. And what happened to him is unbelievable.”

“They say that he lied. But other people lied too. Just to mention — Comey lied. McCabe lied. Lisa Page lied. Her lover, Strzok, Peter Strzok lied. You don’t know who these people are, just trust me, they all lied.”

“You had people that forged documents, you had people that wrote fake dossiers and brought them to the FBI and used people in the Justice Department to get them to the FBI.” (RELATED: President Donald Trump Threatens To Sue ‘Everyone’ Over Mueller Investigation And Roger Stone Trial)

Stone was sentenced Thursday in Washington, with Judge Amy Berman Jackson giving him 40 months in federal prison.

Rumors about Trump pardoning Stone swirled this week, but Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff is already warning Trump against it, calling a potential pardon a “breathtaking act of corruption.”