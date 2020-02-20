Vincent Trocheck Hits Puck Out Of The Air For Goal Against The Anaheim Ducks

Florida Panthers forward Vincent Trochek had a great goal Wednesday night during a 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

The Panthers center scored a goal halfway through the second period by smacking the puck out of the air and into the net.

There’s no question it’s one of the most impressive goals we’ve seen in awhile. Give it a watch below.

You don’t see goals like that very often at all in the NHL. I don’t think your average person probably understands how hard it is to do what the Panthers center did.

Smacking a puck out of the air might not be terribly difficult, but smacking it out of the air in a particular direction isn’t easy at all.

It requires an absurd amount of hand-eye coordination.

Luckily for Trochek, he got the job done and put the puck into the net for a goal in the big win. Not a bad night at all for the NHL player.

