Washington Redskins Will Bring Back Adrian Peterson For The 2020 Season

Adrian Peterson will be returning to the Washington Redskins for the 2020 season.

According to Adam Schefter, the Redskins have picked up the the team option on his deal for the upcoming season.

Peterson will be 35 years old when the season starts in September.

Redskins announced they exercised the 2020 club option on Adrian Peterson’s contract. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 19, 2020

It’s truly incredible that Peterson will still be playing in the NFL at the age of 35. Most running backs are lucky if they make it a few years.

It’s simply a brutal position to play. Players get chewed up, spit out and replaced all the time like it’s nothing at all.

Yet, Peterson has managed to stick around for a very long time.

He’s obviously not the same player he was back in the day with the Vikings. He was once one of the most dominating running backs in league history.

Those years are far behind him, but he’s still a solid player who brings a veteran presence.

It should be interesting to see how he can do as a 35 year old running back in the NFL. By simply still being around he’s beaten the odds.