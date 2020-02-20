Whoopi Goldberg Criticizes Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez For Her Treatment Of Older Democrats

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg confronted Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over her treatment of older Democrats.

Goldberg claimed Ocasio-Cortez “lost” her during Wednesday’s episode of “The View” after it appeared the representative didn’t respect House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein last year.

“We are not a moment that is disconnected from our past,” Rep. @AOC says to @WhoopiGoldberg on the progress made by previous generations. “We are part of a long movement of ancestors and elders that we should always acknowledge.” https://t.co/oEHVRqDGEK pic.twitter.com/lHY2318jyc — The View (@TheView) February 19, 2020

“I was very happy when you were elected because I thought it was a great step … and then you lost me because it felt like you were saying to people like me that I was too old and didn’t do enough,” Goldberg told Ocasio-Cortez.

“Oh, no,” Ocasio-Cortez responded.

“Well, that’s what it sounded like. And so that has bothered me … you’re on my shoulders and we have carried this fight,” Goldberg continued. (RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Says She’ll Criticize Democrats When Trump Apologizes For ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape)

Goldberg pointed out that Pelosi and Feinstein are both politicians who have had to navigate being “the only chick in the room.”

Ocasio-Cortez clarified that youth is always seen as “rebellious” but claimed she’s not “disconnected” from the past.

“Nancy Pelosi – that’s mama bear of the Democratic Party,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“I think it’s important to say that … youth and culture – it’s always been seen and cast as rebellious but ultimately we are not a movement that is disconnected from our past,” she added. “We are part of a long movement of ancestors and elders that we should always acknowledge.”