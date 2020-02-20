Wisconsin’s Basketball Record In February Over The Past 10 Years Is 50-20

One stat tells you all you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers when it comes to basketball down the stretch.

According to a tweet from the team, the Badgers have a record of 50-20 over the past decade in February, which translates to a win percentage of .714.

Preparing to March ???? Over the last 10 seasons, Wisconsin is 50-20 (.714) in the month of February That includes a 4-1 record this month#OnWisconsin » #Badgers pic.twitter.com/oNjXB6elb5 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 19, 2020

I’ve been saying all season that we play our best basketball down the stretch. We’re a team built for the long haul.

The Badgers have been through so much garbage this season that it’s hard at times to believe it’s real. We had Kobe King leave and we had Brad Davison briefly suspended, but we just kept grinding.

If history has told us anything it’s that we’re built to dominate in February and March. With only a handful of games left, it’s time to remind the country what we’re all about.

We’ve got tough games against Rutgers, Michigan, Minnesota and Indiana all remaining, plus a game against Northwestern.

We can win every single one of those games, and that’s what I expect to happen. We might have struggled early on, but February through March is where we historically shine.

Let’s get to work, Wisconsin. Let’s get to work!