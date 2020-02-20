Wisconsin Drops Incredible Football Training Video On Instagram

The Wisconsin Badgers dropped an awesome football video late Wednesday night on Instagram.

The video showed strength and conditioning coach Ross Kolodziej hyping the Badgers up during a weights session and asking “how do we win today?” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’s pretty damn great.

Who is ready to run through a brick wall right now? I know I am. I’m ready to throw the pads on and get into the action.

There’s nothing that beats football coaches giving speeches about adversity and grinding it out. Great speeches and football go together like peanut butter and jelly.

It really does feel like there’s something special in the air around this Badgers football team after we lost in the Rose Bowl.

It feels like we’re more motivated than ever to get back onto the field, and bounce back in a huge way. We can’t dwell on what happened against Oregon forever.

It’s time to get to work.

We open the season Sept. 4 against Indiana, and I can’t wait. It can’t get here soon enough.

Go, Badgers go!