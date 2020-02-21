Editorial

Alabama Has The Most Football All-Americans In The Past Decade, Wisconsin Is 4th

The Alabama Crimson Tide have had the most football all-Americans over the past decade.

According to a tweet from the Wisconsin Badgers, Nick Saban has produced 27 all-Americans in the past decade. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wisconsin comes in tied with Clemson at fourth with 11. You can see the full list below.

The Badgers have been dropping more and more stats like this one over the past few days, and I can’t get enough of them.

It’s truly remarkable how great the Wisconsin football team has been when you just look at the numbers over the past decade.

 

The only three schools in America with more all-Americans are Alabama, LSU and FSU. The numbers speak for themselves.

We’re one of the most elite programs out there, and there’s no question about it at all.

 

Of course, it sure helps when Wisconsin has running backs like Jonathan Taylor and Melvin Gordon running the rock.

It’s incredible how blessed we have been at the position. It seems like we never rebuild our backfield. We just reload season after season.

Now, we’ve got another great season ahead of us, and I can’t wait to open against Indiana under the lights in Camp Randall September 4.

Go, Badgers, go!