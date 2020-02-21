Bernie On Bloomberg: Trump Would ‘Chew Him Up And Spit Him Out’

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders told CBS that he does not believe former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg would fare well as the Democratic party’s presidential nominee.

Sanders told Anderson Cooper that Trump would “chew him [Bloomberg] up and spit him out,” in a “60 Minutes” interview set to air Sunday evening on CBS. Sanders said he was surprised by how unprepared Bloomberg seemed at Wednesday night’s Nevada Democratic presidential debate. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Is Now The Democratic Front-Runner, And That Should Worry Republicans)

“If that’s what happened in a Democratic debate, I think it’s quiet likely that Trump will chew him up and spit him out,” Sanders said.

“I think it’s quite likely that Trump [would] chew him up and spit him out,” Bernie Sanders tells @andersoncooper after Michael Bloomberg’s debate performance. 60 Minutes talks with Senator Sanders, Sunday. https://t.co/o74y9o6PHD pic.twitter.com/dxxEs3ad7w — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) February 21, 2020

The socialist senator and Democratic front-runner also touched on what worries him about the billionaire former mayor’s candidacy. (RELATED: ‘That Is Not Democracy!’: Protester Runs On Stage, Steals Mic At Bloomberg Rally)

“I am worried about an unprecedented amount of money being spent on a campaign,” Sanders said. “We’ve never seen anything like this in American history.”

“I just think though that the American people will rebel against this type of oligarchic movement,” Sanders continued.

Bloomberg is worth over $60 billion and is one of the richest people in the world. The former mayor has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on digital advertisements.