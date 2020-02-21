US

Brigham Young University Eases Policy On Homosexual Behavior

A participant waves a rainbow flag in front of President's office building during a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei, Taiwan, October 28, 2017.

REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Marlo Safi Contributor
Brigham Young University, which is owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, removed its rules prohibiting homosexual behavior on campus this week, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. 

A section of BYU’s honor code that banned homosexual behavior on campus was deleted, opening the possibility for LGBTQ students to express physical intimacy in public without fearing investigation or punishment like probation or expulsion, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. 

However, the University still requires students to personally commit to chastity, which means abstaining from any sexual relations outside a marriage between a man and woman. (RELATED: BYU Valedictorian Comes Out During Speech, Met With Applause At Faith-Based School)

The updated honor code is aligned with the new General Handbook released earlier Wednesday by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which forbids all sexual misconduct, including same-sex relations, according to Deseret News.

 

The previous honor code required all members of the university to “manifest a strict commitment to the law of chastity,” according to the Deseret News. “Homosexual behavior is inappropriate and violates the honor code. Homosexual behavior includes not only sexual relations between members of the same sex, but all forms of physical intimacy that give expression to homosexual feelings,” the now omitted section reads according to Deseret News.

BYU said on Twitter that although there were honor code changes, the principles of the honor code remain the same. 

“The Honor Code Office will handle questions that arise on a case-by-case basis. For example, since dating means different things to different people, the Honor Code Office will work with students individually.”