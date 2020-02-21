Butch Jones Gets Promotion To Being Nick Saban’s ‘Special Assistant’ At Alabama

Butch Jones has earned himself a huge promotion at Alabama.

According to Matt Zenitz, the former Tennessee head coach is becoming Nick Saban's "special assistant." Saban previously referred to is old role as that of an "intern" and "analyst."

Have heard Butch Jones will be moving into a different role for Alabama.

Sounds like he’ll now have the title of special assistant to the head coach.

— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 20, 2020