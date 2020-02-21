Cara Delevingne Takes Swipe At Justin Bieber After He Ranks List Of Hailey’s Friends

Cara Delevingne made it clear she was not happy with Justin Bieber after he was asked to rank his wife Hailey Bieber’s friends and she came in the “least favorite” spot.

It all started after the “Yummy” hitmaker’s appearance on the “The Late Late Show” during a segment called “Spill Your Guts” with host James Corden. As part of the game, Bieber was asked to rank his supermodel wife’s friends from “favorite” to “least favorite” or eat some less than tasty treats, according to E! News in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Oct 30, 2019 at 9:00am PDT

Justin proceeded to list them as Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Cara.

“Alright, alright, alright. Kendall, Gigi, Cara Delevingne,” the baby hitmaker replied. “Here’s the thing, let’s go back to it though. I know Kendall, I’ve spent the most time with Kendall. She’s a good friend of ours. I haven’t spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven’t spent a lot of time with Cara. So, I have nothing against those people, it’s just I have a better relationship with [Kendall].” (RELATED: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About Kate Upton [SLIDESHOW])

“So, it’s not like I’m like, ‘Oh, screw Cara, screw…you know what I mean?'” he added.

The 27-year-old model apparently caught wind of the comments and made it clear she wasn’t pleased via a post on Instagram.

“Now vs. Then. If you have nothing against me, then why don’t you unblock me,” she captioned her post that included a clip from the segment. “Love you @haileybieber – he should have just eaten the bull penis.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Feb 21, 2020 at 8:39am PST

Justin has yet to respond to Cara’s post.