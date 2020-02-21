Tim Tebow And Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Celebrate One-Month Anniversary With More Stunning Wedding Shots

Tim Tebow and former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters celebrated their one-month anniversary since tying the knot with more stunning pictures from their wedding day.

The 24-year-old Miss Universe 2017 looked absolutely gorgeous in photos she posted Thursday on Instagram as she posed for a black and white photo in her wedding dress as she embraced her husband. In a second photo, we see the bride smiling in her wedding gown and veil on the day of their nuptials.

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “One whole month as your wife! I love you with my whole heart @timtebow.” (RELATED: Here’s The Advice Tim Tebow Gave Tom Brady About Looking After Aaron Hernandez)

Not long after, the former NFL star quarterback shared a photo of him and his bride from after the wedding. He captioned his post, “I can’t believe it’s been a month! Love you so much @demileighnp.” (RELATED: Tim Tebow Is Driving Up All-Star Ticket Prices. Is His MLB Debut Closer Than Ever?)

The couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony held in Cape Town, South Africa, in January, at the La Paris Estate. They shared vows that they wrote themselves, per People magazine.

Lucky for us, they both have shared a handful of other photos/clips from their special day and to say it was spectacular would be a serious understatement. Check them out!

As previously reported, Tebow got down on one knee and popped the question to the beauty pageant winner one year ago.