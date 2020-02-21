Harvey Weinstein Jury Reportedly Hung On Two Counts Of Predatory Sexual Assault, Judge Asks To Continue Deliberating

Harvey Weinstein’s jury is hung Friday on two counts of predatory sexual assault and the judge has asked the jury to continue deliberations in the trial, according to PIX11 News.

The jury of 12 men and women in the ongoing rape trial against the disgraced movie mogul reportedly asked Judge James Burke if they could be hung on two of the major charges, the first and third. He told them to continue deliberations until they could reach a verdict, after the prosecution said they would not accept a “partial verdict,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: ‘These Girls Had Been My Daughters, I’d Want To Beat The Sh*t Out Of You’: First Weinstein Defense Witness Fails)

#BREAKING Harvey Weinstein jury hung on counts 1 and 3. They’ve reached a unanimous verdict on other three counts. Unclear what judge is going to rule per @AyanaHarry in the courtroom. @PIX11News — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) February 21, 2020

The jury in the fourth day of the trial were unable to reach a unanimous verdict on the two major charges—those allegations carry a potential life sentence for the producer while unanimous on the other charges. (RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Does Not Have Testicles, Rape Accuser Testifies)

“Any verdict you return on any counts must be unanimous … so I will ask you to continue your deliberations,” Burke told the jury,” per the New York Daily News. “Thank you for your hard work.” (RELATED: Prosecutors Begin Opening Statements In Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial With Graphic Details)

Weinstein did not take the the stand and testify in the trial after he was accused of raping Jessica Mann, Miriam Haley and Annabella Sciorra.

As previously reported, he is on trial for two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual acts and two counts of rape. He faces life in prison.

Weinstein has also been indicted in a separate case in Los Angeles.