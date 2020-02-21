Improve Your Game With These Must-Have Golf Accessories

From rangefinders to putting trainers — a lot goes into perfecting your game as a golfer. But with accessories costing a pretty penny, having every golf gizmo and gadget simply isn’t always in the cards. But lucky for you, there are tons of incredible products out there that not only ensure your game stays strong, but also that your wallet stays full. Check out these discounted golf accessories you’d better have in your arsenal.

1. This Golf Rangefinder

Notice you’ve been comin’ in hot during your games recently? Perhaps you could use a rangefinder to accurately measure your hits so you don’t miss the mark? Let theThe NX7 Pro do all the work for you. This state-of-the-art rangefinder calculates uphill and downhill distances for you so you never have to search for a yardage marker again. The gadget uses laser technology and pulses of vibration to give you the most precise yardages ever, keeping you confident as you play. It can even withstand the rain so you can play your best no matter the weather.

For a limited time, the NX7 Pro Slope: Golf Rangefinder is 20% off at just $199.

2. The Callaway Home Range Practice System

Could your golf swing use a little tweaking? Say hello to this home practice system that may as well be a real putting green. The entire setup boasts heavyweight construction so it can withstand all your hits, and even boasts a true-turf surface that stimulates a real fairway or tee box. The kit also includes the essentials, like an 8 square-foot hitting net, an FT launch zone hitting mat, and a pro caddie ball shagger/feeder — and the whole system can collect and hold 35 balls at a time.

Don’t worry about going too hard on this thing — it’s built to withstand the roughest wear and tear. Designed to encourage perfection, the system only releases one ball at a time with the tap of your club so you can focus on each and every hit.

Get the Callaway Home Range Practice System for the discounted rate of $159.99 — that’s 20% off its retail price.

3. The GoGolf GPS Accurate Rangefinder

When it comes to rangefinders, there aren’t many as easy to use as this one. Simply press one button and in an instant, you’ll find out the exact distance to the pin. Thanks to this great tool, you’ll never again ask yourself which club you should select or which shot is best — you’ll know instantly. And as if that wasn’t easy enough, the rangefinder can even sync wirelessly to your smartphone, allowing you to access it at a moment’s notice. But if you do decide to carry the rangefinder around, you can simply clip it onto your shirt, glasses, or visor, no problem.

This GoGolf GPS Accurate Rangefinder helps you improve your score every game since it tells you the exact distance to the center of the green. And the device’s accompanying app, which is both Apple iOS- and Android-compatible, supports a whopping 35 languages, spitting out info in either text or audio.

To get the incredible GoGolf GPS Accurate Rangefinder for just $54.99, be sure to use the coupon code GOLFSAVE at check-out.

4. The Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick by PhiGolf

Sometimes, you can’t always make it out to the green but that doesn’t mean you can’t work on that swing of yours! Say hello to PhiGolf’s smart golf simulator, an interactive video game that you control using your real golf swing. Great for whipping out at parties or playing solo, this immersive game lets you play the sport you love with incredibly realistic graphics and scenarios at home, at the office, or just about anywhere.

The game is super-portable thanks to the fact that it’s accessible on two different apps. No matter where you choose to play, you’ll have the opportunity to putt on world-famous golf courses and can even take advantage of the swing trainer in the Phigolf WGT Edition and have the option to play without nets or balls.

Get the PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick for 20% off when you use the coupon code GOLF20 at check-out, making it just $249.

5. The Callaway 200s Laser Rangefinder

Want superior accuracy when you golf? Then you’d better get your hands on this Callaway 200s Laser Rangefinder. Boasting incredible distance measurements thanks to its Pin Acquisition Technology, this rangefinder is as precise as it gets, detecting pins up to 275 yards away. With the device, you’ll be able to scan your surroundings, detecting any targets. It even features a magnification of 6x within a 5 to 800-yard radius. And thanks to its compact, sleek design, you can carry it around the golf course easily.

Currently on sale for 40% off, the Callaway 200s Laser Rangefinder is a great buy at just $149.99.

6. Izzo Golf’s Sharp Shooter Putting Trainer & Game Set

Whether you’re brand new to golf or you’ve been playing for years, getting down that putting stroke is always important. This at-home putting trainer set will help you hone in on your speed and accuracy when it comes to taking shots even though it doesn’t require you to ever step foot on the green. Great for either indoor our outdoor use, this precision tool is great to play solo or with a buddy to help step up your golf game and have a little fun in the process. And because it’s suitable for all ages, it’s a great tool to help the youngins get interested in the game.

For a limited time, the Izzo Golf: Sharp Shooter Putting Trainer & Game Set is 20% off at just $23.99!

Prices subject to change.