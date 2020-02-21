Proposed NFL CBA Would Eliminate Suspensions For Positive Marijuana Tests

The proposed NFL CBA would take a huge step forward for the league’s stance on marijuana use.

According to Tom Pelissero, the new CBA would eliminate suspensions for positive marijuana tests, and would also reduce penalties overall. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The proposed CBA also reduces penalties for players who test positive for THC, eliminating any game suspensions strictly for positive tests. So no more getting banned strictly for smoking weed.

— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 21, 2020