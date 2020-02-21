Player Pay For Proposed 17th NFL Regular Season Game Would Be Capped At $250,000

There’s one major problem that has come out from a proposed 17th regular season NFL game.

According to Tom Pelissero, players with existing contracts would have their pay for a 17th game capped at only $250,000 in the new CBA! That means a ton of players in the NFL would be taking pay cuts to play an extra regular season game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How would players be compensated for a 17th game if they signed contracts based on a 16-game schedule? Basically, under proposed CBA, they’d get an extra game check, but it’d be capped at $250,000, per sources. So the highest-paid players would play for less than usual. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 20, 2020

This has next to no shot of passing. No chance in hell. What NFL player is going to willingly agree to an extra game that pays them less.

Why do the NFL owners think this is a smart idea? Who the hell would ever agree to such an awful deal?

Hard no on that proposed CBA. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 21, 2020

Imagine your game check being $600,000, and then being told you need to strap on the pads for a 17th game, and you’ll be taking a gigantic pay cut to do it.

The league should just pay players their regular game checks if they want a 17th game. I don’t understand how this is even hard at all.

Having them play an extra game for less money is a laugh-out-loud bad proposal.

You can never know for sure what will happen, but I see virtually zero percent chance a 17th game happens if players have to take pay cuts to do it.