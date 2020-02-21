Former Ohio State Players Amir Riep And Jahsen Wint Face 33 Years In Prison On Rape And Kidnapping Charges

Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint are facing decades in prison after being arrested on rape and kidnapping charges.

According to TMZ, Franklin County District Attorney Ron O’Brien announced Friday that Riep and Wint have both been charged with two felony counts of rape and one felony count of kidnapping.

If they’re convicted, the two former OSU football players would face 33 years in prison and would have to register as sex offenders. (RELATED: Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Throws Amir Riep And Jahsen Wint Off Of The Team After Arrests, Says They ‘Did Not Live Up To Our Standards’)

The two former defensive backs are accused of raping an unnamed woman in early February. It was reported that they allegedly forced their accuser to film a statement saying the event was consensual and then had her shower. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day quickly kicked both of them off of the team following their arrests.

Obviously, both men are presumed innocent until proven guilty. That’s our system here in America, and it’s a wonderful one.

If they are proven guilty in a court of law, then they both deserve to have the book thrown at them. You simply can’t tolerate actions like the ones Riep and Wint are accused of.

Keep checking back for more details on the case when we have them.