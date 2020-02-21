‘He Can’t Read’: Movie Studio Behind Award-Winning ‘Parasite’ Hits Back After Donald Trump Criticism

The studio behind Oscar-winning film “Parasite” responded Friday to criticism from President Donald Trump.

During a rally Thursday in Colorado, Trump criticized the Academy Awards for presenting the best picture honor to the foreign-language film.

“By the way, how bad were the Academy Awards this year — did you see? ‘And the winner is a movie from South Korea’ — what the hell was that all about?” Trump said to the crowd. “We got enough problems with South Korea with trade. On top of it, they give them the best movie of the year? Was it good? I don’t know.”

“Let’s get ‘Gone With the Wind’ — can we get, like, ‘Gone With the Wind’ back, please?” he added.

“Understandable, he can’t read,” Neon tweeted from its official account while including a link to a clip of Trump’s comments. (RELATED: As Hollywood Becomes More Progressive Red Carpet Events Become More Political)

“Parasite” became the first foreign-film to receive the honor of best picture at the Academy Awards in February.

Trump also criticized actor Brad Pitt, a well-known supporter of liberal policies. Pitt referenced John Bolton’s testimony in the impeachment trial during his acceptance speech for his Oscar.

“And then you have Brad Pitt. I was never a big fan of his,” he told the crowd. “He got up and said a little wise guy statement. Little wise guy. He’s a little wise guy.”