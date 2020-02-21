Patriots Democratic Primary Round-Up: Warren Claims A Scalp

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren may have single-handedly tanked the still budding campaign of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Warren, whose performance in the first two official votes of the primary season was certainly disappointing, appeared to mount an impressive comeback during Wednesday’s Las Vegas debate, and she focused nearly all of her energy on taking a sledgehammer to Bloomberg’s record.

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg took shots at Bloomberg, Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar in an attempt to clearly define himself as the only viable choice between two extremes.

Sanders remains the frontrunner going into Saturday’s Nevada caucuses, but in the world of politics, passions — and votes — can change at the last minute.

The standouts:

Warren delivered a stellar performance at Wednesday evening’s debate in Las Vegas, taking direct aim at Bloomberg over his treatment of female employees and women in general — and the fact that several women are still trapped in non-disclosure agreements that he has repeatedly refused to terminate.

Elizabeth Warren says that if Mike Bloomberg doesn’t release women from their NDAs then “He is disqualified from being president” but then follows up by saying she’ll support him if he’s the Democratic nominee. pic.twitter.com/IX7LvFuF4D — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 21, 2020

‘Fat Broads And Horse-Faced Lesbians’: Warren Attacks Bloomberg Over Comments About Women. https://t.co/i1Ql8h1sPB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 20, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden joined the attack on Bloomberg, suggesting during the debate that he hadn’t actually gotten much done as mayor of New York City. Bloomberg fired back, using Biden’s previous praise to build a new ad.

Michael Bloomberg Uses Joe Biden’s Past Praises Of The Former NYC Mayor Against Him In Brutal New Ad https://t.co/Ex7eGRtOAn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 19, 2020

Klobuchar continued to swing at Buttigieg over his lack of experience, framing him as little more than an empty suit with an uncanny ability to memorize talking points.

Buttigieg: *speaks Spanish* Klobuchar: “I wish everyone was as perfect as you, Pete.”#DemDebate

pic.twitter.com/cXVWEmySY1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 20, 2020

Amy Klobuchar wanted nothing to do with Pete Buttigieg after the debate ended

pic.twitter.com/Xf4i3dSA2b — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 20, 2020

Warren refrained from attacking Bloomberg just long enough to voice support for Klobuchar in her spat with Buttigieg.

“This is not right.” Elizabeth Warren came to the defense of Amy Klobuchar tonight after the Minnesota senator was pressed about forgetting the name of Mexico’s president last week. https://t.co/VT22P4ieip #DemDebate — CNN (@CNN) February 20, 2020

“Let’s be clear: missing a name all by itself does not indicate that you do not understand what is going on,” Senator Elizabeth Warren said. #DemDebate https://t.co/tvh2iG0CkC — The Hill (@thehill) February 20, 2020

In addition to attacks on Klobuchar, Buttigieg tried to position himself as the reasonable choice between the extremes.

Buttigieg: “Sanders and Bloomberg. The two most polarizing figures on this stage… We shouldn’t have to choose between one candidate who wants to burn this party down and another candidate who wants to buy this party out.”#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/EmAxERW2xu — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 20, 2020

The washouts:

Despite the fact that Bloomberg did land a few blows during the debate — challenging Sanders, the socialist with three houses, and scolding Biden for interrupting him — the former mayor’s debate debut was an unqualified disaster.

Bloomberg cuts off Biden: “Let me finish thank you” pic.twitter.com/GkUYrASkms — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 20, 2020

CNN’s Van Jones: Democrat Debate Was ‘Disaster’ For ‘Titanic’ Bloomberg https://t.co/kkIEYBR6mR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 20, 2020

Michael Bloomberg Booed After Refusing To Release Women From NDAs. https://t.co/TsiCv346y1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 20, 2020

The dropouts:

None of the current candidates are expected to drop out prior to the Nevada caucuses.

The opposition:

President Donald Trump spent debate night — and the night after — addressing massive audiences at rallies and an even larger audience via Twitter. While he was certainly critical of all of his Democratic opponents, he took time to single out Bloomberg.

Another misinformation campaign is being launched by Democrats in Congress saying that Russia prefers me to any of the Do Nothing Democrat candidates who still have been unable to, after two weeks, count their votes in Iowa. Hoax number 7! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2020

“I don’t think there’s any chance whatsoever of Senator Sanders defeating President Trump.” Mini Mike Bloomberg. Mini, there’s even less chance, especially after watching your debate performance last night, of you winning the Democrat nomination…But I hope you do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020

This is the REAL Mini Mike. He admitted, many times, that he is “a fan of Donald Trump. He’s a New York ICON.” Thank you Mike! https://t.co/KkqMdVMcdk — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020

Mini Mike Bloomberg’s debate performance tonight was perhaps the worst in the history of debates, and there have been some really bad ones. He was stumbling, bumbling and grossly incompetent. If this doesn’t knock him out of the race, nothing will. Not so easy to do what I did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020

The hot takes:

Meghan McCain, who is no fan of Warren’s, congratulated her, saying she enjoyed watching her “rip out Mayor Bloomberg’s jugular.”

Meghan McCain Cheers Elizabeth Warren: ‘I Really Enjoyed Watching You Rip Out Mayor Bloomberg’s Jugular’ https://t.co/dVDZUTYGwN — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 20, 2020

Bernie Sanders says President Trump would “chew him up and spit him out” in reference to Bloomberg.

Bernie On Bloomberg: Trump Would ‘Chew Him Up And Spit Him Out’ https://t.co/GMLsbZIgFd — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 21, 2020

Sanders, dogged by questions about nasty attacks from Bernie Bros, blames Russia.

Bernie Sanders suggests without evidence that the Russians are behind online attacks against other candidates from the “Bernie Bros” pic.twitter.com/Tw1VRF7rKI — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 20, 2020

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blames “internet culture.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Blames ‘Internet Culture’ For Violent, Sexist Attacks From ‘Bernie Bros’ https://t.co/n5WjN3Mgg0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 20, 2020

McCain calls Sanders’ excuse a “cop-out.”

Meghan McCain Blames Bernie For Using Russia As A ‘Cop-Out’ For His ‘Misogynistic Followers’ https://t.co/74TpQ7Gjd7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 21, 2020

Check back next week for updates including the results of Nevada’s caucuses, the next debate, and more.

