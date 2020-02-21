Daily Caller patriots exclusive content
Politics

Patriots Democratic Primary Round-Up: Warren Claims A Scalp

All of his rivals raise their hands to speak as former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg answers a question at the ninth Democratic 2020 U.S. Presidential candidates debate at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Font Size:

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren may have single-handedly tanked the still budding campaign of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Warren, whose performance in the first two official votes of the primary season was certainly disappointing, appeared to mount an impressive comeback during Wednesday’s Las Vegas debate, and she focused nearly all of her energy on taking a sledgehammer to Bloomberg’s record.

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg took shots at Bloomberg, Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar in an attempt to clearly define himself as the only viable choice between two extremes.

Sanders remains the frontrunner going into Saturday’s Nevada caucuses, but in the world of politics, passions — and votes — can change at the last minute.

As always, the Daily Caller has waded through all of the most recent stories to bring you the latest: who’s in, who’s out, who’s surging and what Americans have to say about the whole mess.

The standouts:

  • Warren delivered a stellar performance at Wednesday evening’s debate in Las Vegas, taking direct aim at Bloomberg over his treatment of female employees and women in general — and the fact that several women are still trapped in non-disclosure agreements that he has repeatedly refused to terminate.

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden joined the attack on Bloomberg, suggesting during the debate that he hadn’t actually gotten much done as mayor of New York City. Bloomberg fired back, using Biden’s previous praise to build a new ad.

  • Klobuchar continued to swing at Buttigieg over his lack of experience, framing him as little more than an empty suit with an uncanny ability to memorize talking points.

  • Warren refrained from attacking Bloomberg just long enough to voice support for Klobuchar in her spat with Buttigieg.

  • In addition to attacks on KlobucharButtigieg tried to position himself as the reasonable choice between the extremes.

The washouts:

  • Despite the fact that Bloomberg did land a few blows during the debate — challenging Sanders, the socialist with three houses, and scolding Biden for interrupting him — the former mayor’s debate debut was an unqualified disaster.

The dropouts:

None of the current candidates are expected to drop out prior to the Nevada caucuses.

The opposition:

President Donald Trump spent debate night — and the night after — addressing massive audiences at rallies and an even larger audience via Twitter. While he was certainly critical of all of his Democratic opponents, he took time to single out Bloomberg.

The hot takes:

  • Meghan McCain, who is no fan of Warren’s, congratulated her, saying she enjoyed watching her “rip out Mayor Bloomberg’s jugular.”

  • Bernie Sanders says President Trump would “chew him up and spit him out” in reference to Bloomberg.

  • Sanders, dogged by questions about nasty attacks from Bernie Bros, blames Russia.

  • New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blames “internet culture.”

  • McCain calls Sanders’ excuse a “cop-out.”

Check back next week for updates including the results of Nevada’s caucuses, the next debate, and more.

Related content:

Trey Gowdy Doesn’t Believe That Russia Would Help Trump Against Bernie Sanders

‘I Really Enjoyed Watching You Rip Out Mayor Bloomberg’s Jugular’: Meghan McCain Cheers Elizabeth Warren

CNN’s Van Jones: Democrat Debate Was ‘Disaster’ For ‘Titanic’ Bloomberg

Amy Klobuchar Says Nominating A Woman Could End Sexism On The Internet

PATEL: Where Things Stand After The Las Vegas Debate

Bernie Sanders Suggests Online Attacks From Bernie Bros Might Be The Russians

Bloomberg Racks Up Three Major Endorsements After Arguably Lackluster Debate Performance

Biden Rules Out Second Term If He Loses ‘Energy And Mental Acuity’

Former Obama Staffer Ameshia Cross Explains Why Joe Biden’s Campaign Is Doomed

Nevada Caucus Polling Unclear Days Before Voting