PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs To Beat Rutgers In Madison

The Wisconsin Badgers play Rutgers in Madison this Sunday, and it’s a game we need to win.

My Badgers are currently 16-10 after a monster win at the wire against Purdue. Now, the Scarlet Knights will travel to the depths of hell when they visit the Kohl Center. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Scarlet Knights might have beaten us earlier in the season, but that’s not happening Sunday at home. That’s not happening at all.

The Badgers are playing like a well oiled machine right now, and we’ve strung together some huge wins down the stretch.

Rutgers is a tournament team, which means Wisconsin can get another resume boost by notching a win over the Scarlet Knights.

I know people have been down on this Badgers team at times this season, but we need to keep that all in the past.

Greg Gard has the boys rolling right now. Micah Potter, D’Mitrik Trice, Nate Reuvers, Aleem Ford and Brad Davison are all balling right now.

Pray for Rutgers. They have no idea what is about to hit them.

You can tune in at 1:00 EST on BTN. It’s going to be a great time.