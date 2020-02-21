REPORT: Warriors Star Klay Thompson Ruled Out For The Rest Of The Season

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson reportedly won’t play any basketball this season.

According to Marc Stein, Thompson has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. The electric guard hasn’t played since he tore his ACL at the end of last season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, he won’t return until the start of the 2020 season.

The Warriors have this week made it official and fully ruled out Klay Thompson (left knee) for the remainder of the season, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 21, 2020

Well, when it rains it pours for the Golden State Warriors. They’re so bad this season that it’s not even funny.

Now, their second best player won’t return at all this season.

They went from being one of the best dynasties we’ve ever seen to being 12-44. To say the wheels fell off would be an understatement.

Kevin Durant left, Steph Curry got hurt and Thompson tore his ACL. I’m not sure how much worse it could have gone for the Warriors.

We’ll have to see if he can bounce back next season, but he’s done for this run.