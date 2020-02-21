Shalaya Briston Has Attempted Murder Charge Dismissed After Allegedly Stabbing Terrelle Pryor

Shalaya Briston won’t face an attempted murder charge after allegedly stabbing NFL receiver Terrelle Pryor.

According to TMZ, the attempted murder charge Briston was facing has been dropped by Pennsylvania. It’s not clear at this time why the charge was thrown out, but her lawyers have maintained she acted in self-defense when she allegedly stabbed the football star back in November. Pryor was in critical condition after the brutal stabbing, but is now expected to be fine. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

She’s still facing a felony assault charge for her alleged role in the stabbing, and Pryor is facing a misdemeanor simple assault charge. TMZ reported the case will continue in April.

This whole situation to me is absolutely wild. I remember I was sitting on my couch watching a little college football pregame when news broke that the former Ohio State star quarterback was reportedly fighting for his life after being stabbed.

Then we learned the alleged altercation started at his apartment, and he had to be rushed to the hospital after losing 3.5 liters of blood in the stabbing.

Luckily, he’s going to be okay.

While facing a felony assault charge isn’t great, it’s a hell of a lot better than facing an attempted murder charge.

We’ll see how it all shakes out in April, but both sides should consider themselves very lucky. Bristol gets to face a lighter charge, and Pryor gets to live.

What an incredibly tragic and sad situation all the way around.