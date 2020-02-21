‘The Hunt’ Is Expected To Earn More Than $10 Million Opening Weekend

“The Hunt” is expected to do okay in its opening weekend at the box office after initially being shelved.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film about hunting “deplorables” is expected to make somewhere in the ballpark of $10 million, and it could push up to $12 million. (RELATED: New ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released, Ed Harris Returns As The Man In Black)
While that might not sound like a ton of cash compared to some power player films, it’s a lot considering all the issues “The Hunt” has had.
It was shelved back in August after a pair of mass shootings and outrage about the film plot. I personally thought the outrage was insanely stupid.
The rural Americans being hunted are the good guys in the movie! I don’t know how that’s not obvious to everybody.
Yet, enough people complained and Universal pulled it. Now, audiences will be able to catch it in theaters starting March 13.
Just to prove a point about how dumb censorship is, I hope it does well. I hope it makes a ton of cash and is incredibly entertaining.
