Trump Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of ‘Miracle On Ice’ With 1980 USA Team

President Donald Trump celebrated the 40th anniversary of the “Miracle on Ice” Friday, surrounded the 1980 USA hockey team responsible for one of the greatest sports moments in the nation’s history.

The president was joined by members of that team during a “Keep America Great” rally in Nevada, ahead of Saturday’s Democratic caucuses. Trump was also joined on stage by Kelly Brooks, the daughter of legendary team USA coach Herb Brooks, and stated that she believes her father would be a Trump supporter were he still alive. (RELATED: Recapping President Trump’s Best Week Ever)

“I’m honored that his legacy still is alive today, and he would be proud to be here with you all,” Kelly Brooks told the crowd. “My personal opinion: he would have been a Trump fan.”

President Trump welcomes members of the Miracle on Ice team to his rally in Las Vegas. Those in attendance include Mike Eruzione, Jim Craig, Bill Baker, Dave Christian, Ken Morrow, Jack O'Callahan, Mike Ramsey, Mark Wells, and assistant coach Craig Patrick.

Miracle on Ice coach Herb Brooks' daughter Kelly Brooks: "My personal opinion: he would have been a Trump fan."

Herb Brooks passed away in 2003 at the age of 66, and is widely remembered for a speech he gave to his team before they defeated the vaunted Soviet Union in one of the greatest upsets in Olympics’ history. The speech was famously dramatized by actor Kurt Russell in the 2004 film “Miracle.”

“Great moments are born from great opportunity, and that’s what you have here tonight. That’s what you’ve earned tonight,” Brooks told the team before the match-up.

Saturday will mark the 40th anniversary of Team USA’s 4-3 upset of what was then the four-time reigning gold medal winners.