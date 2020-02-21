Tua Tagovailoa Says He Wants To Play For The Cowboys

Former Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would love to play for the Dallas Cowboys.

“If you’re saying to me, if I can choose what team I want to play on, as far as my favorite team growing up, then I’d probably tell you the Cowboys,” Tua said during an interview on the NFL Network when asked what team he’d like to draft him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch and listen to his full comments below.

Tua did obviously acknowledge the Cowboys are picking far too late to get him. Even so, it wouldn’t matter if they were picking earlier.

The Cowboys aren’t drafting Tua or trading up for him with Dak Prescott on the roster. It’s just not going to happen.

It might be fun to debate and discuss, but there’s a zero percent chance we see Jerry Jones pull the trigger on getting the former Alabama stud.

He most certainly has more upside than Prescott, but there’s also some serious questions about his health.

When you find a starting quarterback, you ride with them for as long as you can, and that’s what the Cowboys will do with Prescott.

Unfortunately for me, I still think there’s a very real chance he ends up going to the Detroit Lions and takes Matthew Stafford’s job. I’m just not sure I’m ready for that right now.