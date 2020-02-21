Tyson Fury Says Fight Against Deontay Wilder ‘Isn’t A Racial War Between Whites And Blacks,’ Adds That ‘We’re All Human Beings’

Tyson Fury doesn’t think there’s a racial element at all in his boxing match against Deontay Wilder.

While racial elements have historically been huge in boxing, Fury doesn’t want to hear any of that nonsense in 2020. (EXCLUSIVE: Tyson Fury Says His Plans Are For $30 Hookers And Cocaine After Deontay Wilder Fight)

“We’re all human beings. It doesn’t matter if you’re black, white, pink, or green. We share the same blood. We are humans,” Fury told Jason Whitlock during an appearance on “Speak for Yourself.”

“This fight isn’t a racial war between blacks and whites. This is a fight between the two most high-performance heavyweights on the planet going toe-to-toe,” he continued.”

Watch his full comments below.

It’s really refreshing to hear stuff like this from a superstar athlete, and I couldn’t agree more with him.

Wilder and Fury are two of the greatest boxers to ever do it. Yes, they’re different races, but it doesn’t matter.

This is about stepping into the ring, and finding out who the better man is Saturday night. Anybody who wants to ratchet up racial aspects is an idiot and should be ignored.

This is one of the biggest fights in years, and fans should focus on that. We shouldn’t let people get caught up in nonsense.

I couldn’t agree more with Fury, and I’m glad he preached a message of unity. Believe it or not, it’s perfectly okay to be different races, compete against each other, respect each other as opponents and leave it there.

You can catch the fight on ESPN+ PPV this Saturday night. It should be an epic one.